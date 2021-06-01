Mississippi’s coronavirus ‘curve’ now flattened to level not seen since early days of pandemic

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Tuesday to a low not seen since the early days of the pandemic, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 42 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,755.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,318.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 121 on Tuesday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average number of new cases since April 4, 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 152 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2998 82
Alcorn 3191 71
Amite 1251 42
Attala 2146 73
Benton 1021 25
Bolivar 4814 133
Calhoun 1732 32
Carroll 1223 30
Chickasaw 2095 59
Choctaw 788 18
Claiborne 1028 30
Clarke 1789 80
Clay 1862 54
Coahoma 2976 81
Copiah 2989 66
Covington 2648 81
De Soto 22131 264
Forrest 7780 153
Franklin 846 23
George 2508 48
Greene 1312 33
Grenada 2635 87
Hancock 3839 87
Harrison 18188 314
Hinds 20507 418
Holmes 1896 74
Humphreys 972 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3044 77
Jackson 13568 248
Jasper 2215 48
Jefferson 661 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8422 165
Kemper 963 28
Lafayette 6261 119
Lamar 6287 88
Lauderdale 7235 241
Lawrence 1306 24
Leake 2707 74
Lee 10024 175
Leflore 3507 125
Lincoln 3996 111
Lowndes 6447 149
Madison 10187 224
Marion 2708 80
Marshall 4560 105
Monroe 4142 135
Montgomery 1283 43
Neshoba 4051 178
Newton 2478 62
Noxubee 1278 34
Oktibbeha 4652 98
Panola 4631 110
Pearl River 4561 146
Perry 1265 38
Pike 3354 107
Pontotoc 4232 73
Prentiss 2822 60
Quitman 817 16
Rankin 13793 281
Scott 3183 74
Sharkey 506 17
Simpson 2973 89
Smith 1637 34
Stone 1850 33
Sunflower 3384 91
Tallahatchie 1796 41
Tate 3404 85
Tippah 2902 68
Tishomingo 2300 67
Tunica 1076 26
Union 4145 76
Walthall 1349 46
Warren 4428 122
Washington 5393 135
Wayne 2642 42
Webster 1150 32
Wilkinson 686 31
Winston 2292 81
Yalobusha 1667 38
Yazoo 3128 70
Total 317,755 7,318

