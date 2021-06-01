Mississippi man dies in accident while headed home from afternoon of Memorial Day ATV riding

A Mississippi man was killed when he lost control of the ATV he was driving late Monday night.

Frederick Brown, 67, of Prentiss was killed on West Progress Road.

Brown was killed when the ATV he was driving flipped and landed on top of him.

Bystanders said Brown and others had been riding ATVa all afternoon while enjoying the Memorial Day holiday.

Brown reportedly dropped off a friend and was headed home. According to law enforcement officers at the scene, Brown apparently missed his driveway and lost control when he turned around, causing the vehicle to flip.