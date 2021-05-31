Suspect flees Mississippi deputies, drags them across parking lot; man shot after hours-long standoff

A man who fled Mississippi law enforcement officers and wound up in a chase with Louisiana police was shot Monday after a long standoff.

Neither the condition of the suspect nor his identity was immediately known.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Bovina Grocery to investigate a matter at the business. As they began talking to the man and doing a routine records check on him, deputies learned the man had outstanding arrest warrants.

The man refused to be arrested and got into his car to drive away. As deputies tried to stop him, he dragged them across the parking lot. Both deputies were treated and released from the hospital.

The man fled across Interstate 20 into Louisiana where Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies began pursuing him.

The man eventually crashed his vehicle and held police at bay on U.S. 65 in an hour-long standoff.