Mississippi man sentenced to 50 years in jail for child sex crimes

Published 6:59 am Monday, May 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for having sex with a 12-year-old.

Ryan Scott Perrigin was sentenced in Lowndes County Circuit Court after a jury convicted him of two counts of sexual battery on Wednesday.

Perrigin was accused of having sex with a 12-year-old in July and August of 2019.

Perrigin was 40 years old when he was arrested in 2019 by Lowndes County investigators.

