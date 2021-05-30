Robbery suspects use backhoe from construction site to break into Mississippi convenience store

Published 2:14 pm Sunday, May 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police

A backhoe was used to break into and rob a Jackson convenience store early Saturday.

Jackson news sources report that the backhoe came from a road construction site just outside the convenience store on Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson.

The backhoe was reportedly driven to the back of the store and then smashed into the area behind the cash register.

The robbery suspect spent about an hour in the store, stealing approximately $25,000 in merchandise, the owner told WAPT News in Jackson.  Cameras inside the store captured the robbery, but outside cameras were not working.

How the robbery suspects were able to acquire the backhoe and use the equipment is unclear. The robbery remains under investigation by the Jackson Police Department.

