Most popular Mississippi boy names in the 1980s
Published 12:25 pm Sunday, May 30, 2021
PxHere
Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.
Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the ‘80s, it’s no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.
To see just how popular these names were, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the ‘80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you’re welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the 100 most popular baby names of the 1980s in Mississippi.
Negative Space
#50. Jerry
Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 744
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#290 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #110
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,596
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#49. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 754
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#82 (tie) most common name, -40.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 105,962
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#48. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 797
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 326 (#111 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 101,809
Falcona // Shutterstock
#47. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 826
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#234 (tie) most common name, -83.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 129,371
Pexels
#46. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 842
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 389 (#92 most common name, -53.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 138,343
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#45. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 878
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 844 (#29 most common name, -3.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 73,406
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#44. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 898
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,086 (#12 most common name, +20.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 124,186
Burst
#43. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 903
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#277 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #93
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 31,142
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#42. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 938
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#237 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,649
Pixabay
#41. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 946
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#332 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 144,781
Unsplash
#40. Corey
Corey is a name of Irish origin meaning “round hill”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 983
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#207 most common name, -83.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 53,607
Canva
#39. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 987
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 199 (#174 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,915
Canva
#38. Antonio
Antonio is a name of Spanish origin meaning “priceless one”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,055
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#129 most common name, -73.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,435
Canva
#37. Dustin
Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,105
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#335 (tie) most common name, -91.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 97,301
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#36. Willie
Willie is a name of English origin meaning “resolute”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,130
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#266 most common name, -89.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #152
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,622
Unsplash
#35. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,135
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 163 (#206 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 113,597
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#34. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,168
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 457 (#78 most common name, -60.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,848
Unsplash
#33. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,187
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 216 (#162 (tie) most common name, -81.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,049
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels
#32. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,195
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 676 (#50 most common name, -43.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,341
Pexels
#31. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,231
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#155 most common name, -81.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 111,365
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#30. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,239
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#96 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,293
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#29. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,249
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#124 most common name, -76.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 89,113
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#28. Derrick
Derrick is a name of Danish origin meaning “the people’s ruler”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,260
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 214 (#165 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 36,253
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#27. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,507
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#137 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,710
Canva
#26. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,549
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 275 (#130 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,638
Canva
#25. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,556
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 258 (#138 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,405
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#24. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,633
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#179 most common name, -88.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,976
Pixabay
#23. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,655
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 752 (#40 most common name, -54.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,013
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#22. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,773
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 256 (#139 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,199
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#21. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,932
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 758 (#39 most common name, -60.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,743
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#20. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,996
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#86 most common name, -79.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,811
Todd Trapani // Unsplash
#19. Marcus
Marcus is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,076
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#105 most common name, -84.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,732
Canva
#18. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,148
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 583 (#57 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,804
Canva
#17. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,237
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -73.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,414
Burst
#16. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,480
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 821 (#31 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,861
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#15. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,606
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#68 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,173
Canva
#14. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,788
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 916 (#19 most common name, -67.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,367
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#13. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,794
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#98 most common name, -87.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,016
Canva
#12. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,833
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#103 most common name, -88.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,418
Pexels
#11. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,036
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 601 (#54 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,906
Canva
#10. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,203
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 766 (#37 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,894
Canva
#9. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,266
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 802 (#33 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,610
Canva
#8. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,597
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 507 (#69 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,755
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash
#7. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,775
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 816 (#32 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,598
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#6. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,051
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#3 most common name, -54.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,034
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,352
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,199 (#1 most common name, -49.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,240
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,482
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,112 (#11 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,533
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#3. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,177
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,176 (#10 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 663,592
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#2. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,880
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860 (#2 most common name, -68.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,362
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#1. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,798
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206 (#9 most common name, -82.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,793