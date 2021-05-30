Enormous fire destroys Mississippi city’s history museum
Published 9:53 pm Sunday, May 30, 2021
A Mississippi town’s history museum was destroyed by fire Sunday.
The McComb Railroad Museum building was gutted by the fire, though first responders say they were able to get most of the historic artifacts rescued.
Images of the scene showed heavy smoke and fire emanating from the building.
The building is on North Railroad Boulevard in McComb.
Fire investigators said the cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but estimated that more than half of the entire structure was destroyed.