Enormous fire destroys Mississippi city’s history museum

Published 9:53 pm Sunday, May 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi town’s history museum was destroyed by fire Sunday.

The McComb Railroad Museum building was gutted by the fire, though first responders say they were able to get most of the historic artifacts rescued.

Images of the scene showed heavy smoke and fire emanating from the building.

The building is on North Railroad Boulevard in McComb.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but estimated that more than half of the entire structure was destroyed.

More News

Mississippi man dies in accident while headed home from afternoon of Memorial Day ATV riding

Quick response may have saved life of child in possible drowning at Mississippi park

Teen killed in head-on collision on rural Mississippi road

Suspect flees Mississippi deputies, drags them across parking lot; man shot after hours-long standoff

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required