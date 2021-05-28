Truck driver dies in second fatal wreck involving 18-wheelers on Mississippi interstates Thursday

Published 6:39 am Friday, May 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A second fatal accident on Mississippi highways involving 18-wheelers Thursday resulted in the death of a Mississippi truck driver.

Two tractor-trailers were involved in a fatal accident in Marshall County Thursday on Interstate 22 in North Mississippi. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the Red Banks exit.

Earlier Thursday, another driver of an 18-wheeler was killed in a wreck in South Mississippi near Brookhaven. 

The wreck on I-22 reportedly involved a 2006 Freightliner traveling eastbound, driven by Leander Webb, 61, of Como, Mississippi.

A 2019 Freightliner driven by Timothy Scott, 50, of Cordova, Tennessee, was also traveling eastbound on I-22 when he collided with the rear of the 2006 Freightliner.

Leander Webb received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

