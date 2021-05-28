Troopers seize more than half a million dollars in cocaine on Mississippi highway traffic stop

A large amount of cocaine worth more than half a million dollars was seized in a traffic stop by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on I-55.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced the drug seizure and arrest on social media Friday morning.

On May 26, 2021, Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Traveling Criminal Apprehension Program (“TCAP”) division, working in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of Law Enforcement, seized 13.6 kilograms of cocaine and an 18-wheeler during a traffic stop on Interstate 55.

The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of $586,000.00.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics took possession of the cocaine and the 18-wheeler, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol charged the driver with Aggravated Trafficking of a Scheduled 2 Controlled Substance.

Highway Patrol officials attribute the arrest and seizure to the cooperative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies.