Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper killed in traffic accident

Published 9:24 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

By The Associated Press

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was killed Friday in a crash on Highway 16, law enforcement said.

Canton officials confirmed the incident happened on the roadway near Old Yazoo Road, WAPT-TV reported. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the highway is closed while an investigation is conducted.

MHP has not released details about the crash or the trooper’s name.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the (Mississippi Highway Patrol), family and friends of the trooper killed in (Friday’s) tragic accident. May God be with you all,” the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

