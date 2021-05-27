Mississippi’s weekly new coronavirus cases at 13-month low, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases plummeted to the lowest level in more than a year with the latest data released Thursday by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 211 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,276.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,304.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 159 on Thursday. The last time the average was that low was on April 10, 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 198 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.