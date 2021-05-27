Colorado firefighter plunges to his death after falling 100 feet down Mississippi River cliff

Published 10:09 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Colorado firefighter died Wednesday after jumping a fence along the Mississippi River in Natchez, Mississippi, and falling approximately 100 feet.

The man, identified by WLBT-TV as Evan Batson, 34, of Colorado, was apparently a worker with the U.S. Forest Service, serving as a traveling firefighter.

Reportedly, Batson and his co-workers had just finished dinner and were walking to the Magnolia Bluffs Casino when he opted to seek a shortcut and hopped a fence. He apparently misjudged the distance and fell approximately 100 feet to his death.

