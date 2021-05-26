Two-year-old Mississippi child shot, rushed to hospital

Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being injured in what is being reported as an accidental shooting.

Jackson news sources report that the shooting happened at the Commonwealth Village Apartments in Jackson.

The 2-year-old was driven to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The child’s condition was not immediately known.

WAPT News in Jackson reports that the shooting is under investigation but is likely accidental.

 

