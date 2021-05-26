New Mississippi coronavirus weekly case average plummets

Published 10:36 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases plummeted to the lowest level in a month after the state released new data on Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 154 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,065.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,302.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 168 on Wednesday. The last time the average was that low was on April 25.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 209 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2992 82
Alcorn 3159 71
Amite 1247 42
Attala 2146 73
Benton 1018 25
Bolivar 4811 133
Calhoun 1728 32
Carroll 1223 30
Chickasaw 2094 59
Choctaw 781 18
Claiborne 1027 30
Clarke 1787 80
Clay 1860 54
Coahoma 2975 81
Copiah 2987 65
Covington 2637 81
De Soto 22058 261
Forrest 7754 153
Franklin 844 23
George 2504 48
Greene 1310 33
Grenada 2630 87
Hancock 3829 87
Harrison 18114 313
Hinds 20462 416
Holmes 1896 74
Humphreys 971 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3033 77
Jackson 13517 248
Jasper 2214 48
Jefferson 661 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8414 164
Kemper 961 28
Lafayette 6252 119
Lamar 6279 88
Lauderdale 7221 240
Lawrence 1306 24
Leake 2698 74
Lee 10011 175
Leflore 3501 125
Lincoln 3991 111
Lowndes 6437 148
Madison 10173 223
Marion 2705 80
Marshall 4554 105
Monroe 4139 135
Montgomery 1280 43
Neshoba 4049 178
Newton 2476 62
Noxubee 1274 34
Oktibbeha 4645 98
Panola 4627 109
Pearl River 4547 146
Perry 1265 38
Pike 3350 106
Pontotoc 4226 73
Prentiss 2816 60
Quitman 816 16
Rankin 13768 279
Scott 3177 74
Sharkey 504 17
Simpson 2964 89
Smith 1633 34
Stone 1845 33
Sunflower 3377 91
Tallahatchie 1794 41
Tate 3395 85
Tippah 2900 68
Tishomingo 2295 67
Tunica 1069 26
Union 4132 76
Walthall 1346 45
Warren 4417 122
Washington 5383 135
Wayne 2638 42
Webster 1148 32
Wilkinson 684 31
Winston 2287 81
Yalobusha 1661 38
Yazoo 3124 70
Total 317,065 7,302

