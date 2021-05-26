Mississippi officials: 16-year-old boy dies after being stabbed in altercation with 14-year-old girl

Published 6:49 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen is dead and another teen is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday night in Claiborne County.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods told WAPT News in Jackson that a 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed in an altercation with a 14-year-old girl. The altercation reportedly happened at the Hermanville Apartments on Highway 18.

The boy was reportedly taken to Claiborne County Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 14-year-old girl is reportedly in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

More News

Two Mississippi men dead after head-on collision on rural highway

Troopers seize more than half a million dollars in cocaine on Mississippi highway traffic stop

Truck driver dies in second fatal wreck involving 18-wheelers on Mississippi interstates Thursday

Bulletproof vest stolen from police officer, AK-47 style weapons, ammunition found in Mississippi house of convicted felon, police report

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required