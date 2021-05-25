Mississippi woman arrested after complaints lead to seizure of drugs, including meth, Ecstasy and Oxycontin

Published 10:30 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

At least seven types of drugs — from Ectasy to Oxycontin — were seized after complaints of drug activity led officers to a Natchez residence.

Anna Laura Martin, 40, of 2932 Miller Ave., was arrested Monday after agents from the Adams County Special Operations Group secured a search warrant and conducted a search on May 19 and found her to be in possession of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use in a camper parked in the front yard of the residence.

Agents also recovered:

  • 4 grams of methamphetamine
  • 37 dosage units of Ecstasy
  • 21 dosage units of Clonazepam
  • 4 dosage units of Suboxone
  • 67 dosage units of Methadone
  • 46 dosage units of Ritalin
  • 2 dosage units of Oxycontin
  • 1 loaded Springfield XD 45-caliber pistol, all in Martin’s bedroom.

Martin, a convicted felon, has been charged with five counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to traffic, one count of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to deliver, and one count of schedule IV drugs.

Martin is being held in the Adams County Jail. No information on bail was available.

