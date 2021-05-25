Mississippi woman arrested after complaints lead to seizure of drugs, including meth, Ecstasy and Oxycontin

At least seven types of drugs — from Ectasy to Oxycontin — were seized after complaints of drug activity led officers to a Natchez residence.

Anna Laura Martin, 40, of 2932 Miller Ave., was arrested Monday after agents from the Adams County Special Operations Group secured a search warrant and conducted a search on May 19 and found her to be in possession of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use in a camper parked in the front yard of the residence.

Agents also recovered:

4 grams of methamphetamine

37 dosage units of Ecstasy

21 dosage units of Clonazepam

4 dosage units of Suboxone

67 dosage units of Methadone

46 dosage units of Ritalin

2 dosage units of Oxycontin

1 loaded Springfield XD 45-caliber pistol, all in Martin’s bedroom.

Martin, a convicted felon, has been charged with five counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to traffic, one count of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to deliver, and one count of schedule IV drugs.

Martin is being held in the Adams County Jail. No information on bail was available.