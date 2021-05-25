Mississippi man caught napping at gas pump, caught with stolen firearm at convenience store

Police got more than they expected when they responded to a complaint about a man who had fallen asleep at the gas pumps of a local convenience store Monday.

After arriving at the scene to help remove the man who was blocking the gas pump, officers discovered the driver had a stolen firearm in his vehicle.

Dameon Davis, 29, of Greenville, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. after officers with the Vicksburg Police Department discovered a stolen handgun in his possession.

Officers had been summoned to a local convenience store, because Davis had fallen asleep at the wheel of his car, blocking a gas pump. The handgun was reported stolen in Collins, Miss.

Davis appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, on one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Judge Penny Lawson bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $20,000 bond.