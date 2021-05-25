Mississippi family in search of missing family pet, a cow named June

A Mississippi family is looking for help finding their lost pet June. She should be easy to spot since June is a pet cow.

Philadelphia, Mississippi, resident Nicki Thrash took to social media to seek help for the wayward pet.

The cow went missing earlier this month and the family has searched the nearby area and called local stockyards in an attempt to find their beloved pet.

“Please be on the lookout for June!” Thrash wrote in a public social media post.

June, a red cow beef master, is described as very friendly.

Thrash said she believes someone near her farm may have let June out of the fence on accident.

The Neshoba Democrat reports that June was abandoned by her mother as a young calf approximately 11 years ago and Thrash bottle-fed her to help the calf survive.