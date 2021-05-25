Man who shot Mississippi police officer, stole car apprehended, police say; officer released from hospital

A Mississippi police officer was shot Tuesday and the alleged shooter stole the officer’s unmarked patrol car before being apprehended in Arkansas

The Southaven Police officer was shot at approximately 12:30 p.m. The officer had been assigned to the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force for North Mississippi. The shooting occurred in the city of Memphis.

The officer was treated and released, Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore wrote on social media.

“We ask that you keep our injured officer and other officers that were involved in resolving this situation in your prayers,” Moore wrote.

WREG-TV reported that Cody Demmitt was arrested at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a SWAT team after he was found hiding behind an Arkansas house.