See how the other half lives. Here are the most expensive homes for sale in Mississippi.

Most expensive homes for sale in Mississippi

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Mississippi, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the state.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in Mississippi.

#50. 208 Gray Oak Dr, Picayune

– Price: $1,650,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 9

#49. 111 Mockingbird Ln, Ridgeland

– Price: $1,670,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#48. 101 Red Leaf Cv, Ridgeland

– Price: $1,670,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#47. 4003 Alcorn Rd 552 W, Lorman

– Price: $1,695,000

– Bedrooms: 13

– Bathrooms: 15

#46. 12018 Oak Hollow Dr, Vancleave

– Price: $1,699,999

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#45. 10560 Rd 759, Philadelphia

– Price: $1,700,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#44. 22 County Road 361 Rd, Iuka

– Price: $1,725,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#43. 101 Shaw Place Dr, Oxford

– Price: $1,725,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#42. 1097 Augusta Dr, Oxford

– Price: $1,749,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#41. 1930 Holston Rd, Como

– Price: $1,750,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#40. 102 Bridgewater Xing, Ridgeland

– Price: $1,795,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#39. 925 E Scenic Dr, Pass Christian

– Price: $1,799,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#38. 707 Rue Rivage, Ocean Springs

– Price: $1,849,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

#37. 108 Little Creek Rd, Ridgeland

– Price: $1,870,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#36. 765 Destiny Plantation Blvd, Biloxi

– Price: $1,900,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#35. 2335 Eastover Dr, Jackson

– Price: $1,950,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#34. 402 Tyler Ave, Oxford

– Price: $1,950,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#33. 42 County Road 18 Rd, Iuka

– Price: $1,975,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#32. 1003 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford

– Price: $1,998,900

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 9

#31. 201 Lower Woodville Rd, Natchez

– Price: $1,999,000

– Bedrooms: 8

– Bathrooms: 9

#30. 7549 Highway 61, Woodville

– Price: $1,999,999

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

#29. 1164 Lower Woodville Rd, Natchez

– Price: $2,150,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#28. 48 Flat Top Rd, Picayune

– Price: $2,199,400

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#27. 98 River Rd, Columbia

– Price: $2,200,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#26. 6670 Crump Rd, Kiln

– Price: $2,250,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#25. 916 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford

– Price: $2,300,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

#24. 5709 Belle Fontaine Dr, Ocean Springs

– Price: $2,300,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

#23. 400 Chapel Hill Rd, Flora

– Price: $2,399,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#22. 242A Highland Hills Ln, Madison

– Price: $2,495,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#21. 694 MT Leopard Rd, Flora

– Price: $2,495,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#20. 325 Lakeshire Pkwy, Canton

– Price: $2,499,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 8

#19. 119 Woodmont Way, Ridgeland

– Price: $2,499,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#18. 1892 Courtney Ln, Biloxi

– Price: $2,600,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#17. 3 Sauvolle Ct, Ocean Springs

– Price: $2,600,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#16. 2370 Purvis Baxterville Rd, Lumberton

– Price: $2,800,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 4

#15. 221 Front Beach Dr, Ocean Springs

– Price: $2,800,900

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

#14. 165 Butler Rd, Ridgeland

– Price: $2,850,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#13. 41 Saucier Rd, Hattiesburg

– Price: $2,850,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#12. 1102 S 11th St, Oxford

– Price: $2,950,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#11. 242 Highland Hills Ln, Madison

– Price: $2,995,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#10. 131 Bass Ln, Lumberton

– Price: $2,999,000

– Bedrooms: 9

– Bathrooms: 10

#9. Parkwood, Tupelo

– Price: $3,080,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 2

#8. 606 S 8th St, Oxford

– Price: $3,500,000

– Bedrooms: 9

– Bathrooms: 12

#7. 700 Old Agency Rd, Ridgeland

– Price: $3,500,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 11

#6. 426 Turnberry Ct, Oxford

– Price: $3,800,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#5. 73 Natchez Trace Pkwy, Natchez

– Price: $3,850,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 8

#4. 2000 Highway 8 E, Houston

– Price: $3,875,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#3. 145 Pine Burr Rd, Lumberton

– Price: $4,500,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 6

#2. 1375 Cascilla Rd, Cascilla

– Price: $4,550,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#1. 172 H Burge Rd, Poplarville

– Price: $7,975,000

– Bedrooms: 10

– Bathrooms: 11

