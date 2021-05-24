Mississippi teen killed when ATV overturns on gravel road

Published 10:04 am Monday, May 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen was killed when the ATV she was driving overturned on a gravel road Sunday evening.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as 13-year-old Lana Bass of Amory.

The wreck happened when Bass reportedly lost control of the ATV on a gravel road near Amory. Bass died at the scene of the crash.

Two of Bass’ friends were riding on the ATV, but were not injured in the accident.

Gurley told WTVA News that Bass was a student at Mantachie School.

