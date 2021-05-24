Mississippi coronavirus cases rise slightly, state reports

Published 10:25 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Monday as the state released new data.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 482 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 316,754.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,285.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 247 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 220 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2988 82
Alcorn 3157 71
Amite 1244 42
Attala 2146 73
Benton 1017 25
Bolivar 4811 132
Calhoun 1723 32
Carroll 1222 30
Chickasaw 2092 59
Choctaw 774 18
Claiborne 1026 30
Clarke 1787 80
Clay 1860 54
Coahoma 2973 79
Copiah 2985 65
Covington 2632 81
De Soto 22017 260
Forrest 7739 152
Franklin 844 23
George 2498 48
Greene 1309 33
Grenada 2627 87
Hancock 3824 87
Harrison 18085 313
Hinds 20447 416
Holmes 1895 74
Humphreys 971 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3032 77
Jackson 13511 248
Jasper 2213 48
Jefferson 660 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8405 163
Kemper 961 28
Lafayette 6245 119
Lamar 6275 86
Lauderdale 7220 240
Lawrence 1304 24
Leake 2698 74
Lee 10004 175
Leflore 3501 125
Lincoln 3989 111
Lowndes 6431 148
Madison 10169 220
Marion 2702 80
Marshall 4550 104
Monroe 4138 135
Montgomery 1279 42
Neshoba 4047 178
Newton 2475 62
Noxubee 1273 34
Oktibbeha 4645 98
Panola 4625 108
Pearl River 4546 146
Perry 1264 38
Pike 3347 106
Pontotoc 4223 73
Prentiss 2810 60
Quitman 816 16
Rankin 13741 278
Scott 3174 74
Sharkey 504 17
Simpson 2961 89
Smith 1632 34
Stone 1837 33
Sunflower 3376 91
Tallahatchie 1794 41
Tate 3391 84
Tippah 2898 68
Tishomingo 2290 67
Tunica 1065 26
Union 4131 76
Walthall 1346 45
Warren 4416 121
Washington 5368 135
Wayne 2638 42
Webster 1148 32
Wilkinson 684 31
Winston 2285 81
Yalobusha 1660 38
Yazoo 3122 70
Total 316,754 7,285

