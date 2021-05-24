Community rallies to help Mississippi firefighter who lost everything in house fire as he helped save neighbors

A Mississippi firefighter’s selfless acts are being lauded after his actions to save lives meant losing everything he has after his home went up in flames.

Now his fellow comrades are raising funds to help Jackson Firefighter Lt. Solomon Forbes rebuild after he and his wife and three kids lost nearly everything they had in a fire at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road.

WLBT reports that when Forbes discovered that the apartment next to him was burning, the firefighter sprung into action. After making sure his family was safe, Forbes turned his attention to making sure the neighbors were also evacuated safely.

Forbes then put on his firefighting equipment and joined his fellow firefighters to help put out the blaze.

“The Forbes family recently lost all of their belongings in an apartment fire on 5/13/21. While his apartment was burning, Solomon hurried to ensure other occupants of the burning building were out safe,” members of the Jackson Fire Department’s local 87 union wrote on their GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family.

“The funds donated will assist his family with temporary lodging and recovery expenses as they begin to rebuild,” the page said.