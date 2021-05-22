Which Mississippi counties have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates?

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of May 21 had reached 589,222 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 20, 2021. In Mississippi, 26.4% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 29.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Leake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.4% (5,322 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (2,386 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (73 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,810 (2,691 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#49. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.5% (33,705 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (14,007 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (246 total deaths)

— 30.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,383 (13,476 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#48. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.6% (4,561 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (2,162 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (54 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,609 (1,856 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#47. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.8% (20,345 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (8,096 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (175 total deaths)

— 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,695 (9,992 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#46. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.9% (8,429 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (3,680 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (103 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,858 (4,538 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#45. Benton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.9% (1,971 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (904 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (25 total deaths)

— 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,253 (1,012 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#44. Simpson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.9% (6,383 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (2,900 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (89 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,089 (2,956 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#43. DeSoto County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.0% (44,401 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (14,919 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (260 total deaths)

— 42.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,864 (21,941 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#42. Coahoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.0% (5,320 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (2,187 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (79 total deaths)

— 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,406 (2,966 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#41. Prentiss County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.0% (6,039 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (2,863 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (60 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,160 (2,804 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#40. Quitman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.0% (1,632 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (665 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (16 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,970 (813 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#39. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.1% (10,578 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (4,495 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (134 total deaths)

— 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,214 (5,363 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#38. Scott County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.2% (6,802 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (3,037 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (73 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,268 (3,169 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#37. Chickasaw County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.2% (4,307 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (2,051 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (57 total deaths)

— 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,203 (2,087 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#36. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.3% (9,923 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (4,406 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (105 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,486 (3,334 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#35. Jasper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.5% (4,181 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (1,999 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (48 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,496 (2,211 total cases)

— 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#34. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (1,972 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (893 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (23 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,930 (843 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#33. Covington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.7% (4,795 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (2,229 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (81 total deaths)

— 77.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,011 (2,611 total cases)

— 31.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#32. Grenada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.0% (5,401 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (2,404 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (87 total deaths)

— 71.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,626 (2,621 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#31. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.5% (9,348 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (4,580 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (133 total deaths)

— 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,699 (4,124 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#30. Lowndes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.6% (15,571 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (6,380 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (148 total deaths)

— 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,950 (6,416 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#29. Winston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.6% (4,783 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (2,353 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (81 total deaths)

— 84.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,693 (2,279 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#28. Humphreys County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.6% (2,142 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (858 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (33 total deaths)

— 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,029 (970 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#27. Webster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.6% (2,576 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (1,269 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths)

— 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,828 (1,146 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#26. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.8% (2,622 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (1,238 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (42 total deaths)

— 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,023 (1,273 total cases)

— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#25. Lauderdale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.9% (19,917 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (8,320 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (240 total deaths)

— 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,720 (7,205 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#24. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (8,283 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (3,688 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (82 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,611 (2,950 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#23. Attala County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (4,916 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (2,438 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (73 total deaths)

— 64.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,808 (2,146 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#22. Newton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.4% (5,750 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (2,686 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (63 total deaths)

— 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,757 (2,471 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#21. Claiborne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.4% (2,467 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (1,005 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (30 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,404 (1,025 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#20. Copiah County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.7% (7,784 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (3,257 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (65 total deaths)

— 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,618 (2,980 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#19. Harrison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (58,285 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (21,666 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (310 total deaths)

— 39.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,659 (18,017 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#18. Rankin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (43,543 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (15,837 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (278 total deaths)

— 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,810 (13,680 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#17. Sunflower County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (7,058 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (2,334 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (91 total deaths)

— 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,421 (3,370 total cases)

— 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#16. Clarke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.6% (4,451 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (2,076 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (80 total deaths)

— 110.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,460 (1,781 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#15. Holmes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (4,918 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (1,903 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (74 total deaths)

— 77.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,117 (1,891 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#14. Oktibbeha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (14,495 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (4,281 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (98 total deaths)

— 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,349 (4,636 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#13. Sharkey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (1,261 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (544 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (17 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,618 (502 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#12. Leflore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (8,486 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (3,047 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (125 total deaths)

— 81.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,419 (3,500 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#11. Noxubee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (3,142 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (1,254 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (34 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,172 (1,268 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#10. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (13,860 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (5,397 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (121 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,702 (4,403 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#9. Hinds County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (71,175 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (24,498 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (416 total deaths)

— 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,800 (20,403 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#8. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (3,889 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (1,864 fully vaccinated)

— 26.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (24 total deaths)

— 22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,361 (1,304 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#7. Lamar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (19,649 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (7,512 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (86 total deaths)

— 44.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,881 (6,259 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#6. Bolivar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (9,792 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (3,671 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (132 total deaths)

— 75.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,698 (4,808 total cases)

— 47.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#5. Lafayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (17,993 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (5,032 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (119 total deaths)

— 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,503 (6,214 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#4. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (2,401 fully vaccinated)

— 29.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (836 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (28 total deaths)

— 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,399 (657 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#3. Yalobusha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (4,173 fully vaccinated)

— 30.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (1,956 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (38 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,685 (1,657 total cases)

— 28.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#2. Wilkinson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (3,017 fully vaccinated)

— 32.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (1,196 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (31 total deaths)

— 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,868 (679 total cases)

— 25.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#1. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (38,743 fully vaccinated)

— 38.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (12,437 fully vaccinated)

— 31.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (218 total deaths)

— 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,542 (10,141 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi