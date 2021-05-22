Mississippi man arrested after argument about land, horse ends in gunfire

A Mississippi man was arrested after an argument between siblings over land and a horse ended in gunfire.

Andrew Owens, 57, of Lee County, was charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $50,000.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Owens and two other siblings got into a verbal argument around 2 p.m. on May 20 at a residence just off the Natchez Trace Parkway south of Palmetto.

Arrest reports indicate that Owens reportedly went into the house, got a gun and returned to the altercation. Owens reportedly put the .22-caliber gun against his sister’s head and said, “I’ll kill you and that horse.”

The woman hit Owens’ hand, moving the gun out of the way before it went off. Owens then reportedly fired a second shot, hitting the sister in the leg. She was transported to the hospital to be treated for what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Owens fled the scene but was captured less than an hour later.