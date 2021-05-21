Mississippi reports lowest daily new coronavirus cases in weeks

Published 11:48 am Friday, May 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday in more than a month.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 105 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 316,272.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,279.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 233 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 222 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2954 82
Alcorn 3152 71
Amite 1242 42
Attala 2146 73
Benton 1016 25
Bolivar 4810 132
Calhoun 1720 32
Carroll 1220 29
Chickasaw 2089 59
Choctaw 772 18
Claiborne 1025 30
Clarke 1786 80
Clay 1859 54
Coahoma 2969 79
Copiah 2984 65
Covington 2621 81
De Soto 21972 260
Forrest 7732 152
Franklin 843 23
George 2497 48
Greene 1307 33
Grenada 2625 87
Hancock 3817 87
Harrison 18036 312
Hinds 20426 416
Holmes 1893 74
Humphreys 970 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3024 77
Jackson 13493 248
Jasper 2213 48
Jefferson 657 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8397 163
Kemper 959 28
Lafayette 6231 119
Lamar 6266 86
Lauderdale 7215 240
Lawrence 1304 24
Leake 2696 74
Lee 9995 175
Leflore 3501 125
Lincoln 3984 111
Lowndes 6424 148
Madison 10152 218
Marion 2701 80
Marshall 4544 104
Monroe 4129 134
Montgomery 1277 42
Neshoba 4047 178
Newton 2472 62
Noxubee 1269 34
Oktibbeha 4639 98
Panola 4618 108
Pearl River 4540 146
Perry 1263 38
Pike 3338 106
Pontotoc 4221 73
Prentiss 2807 60
Quitman 815 16
Rankin 13698 278
Scott 3172 74
Sharkey 503 17
Simpson 2958 89
Smith 1631 34
Stone 1834 33
Sunflower 3374 91
Tallahatchie 1791 41
Tate 3385 84
Tippah 2897 68
Tishomingo 2283 67
Tunica 1064 26
Union 4124 76
Walthall 1344 45
Warren 4408 121
Washington 5368 134
Wayne 2636 42
Webster 1146 32
Wilkinson 680 31
Winston 2282 81
Yalobusha 1659 38
Yazoo 3119 70
Total 316,272 7,279

More News

Mississippi police seek help in finding two ‘armed and dangerous’ men responsible for multi-county crime spree

Report: 1 in 10 bridges in Mississippi are structurally deficient

Mississippi man charged with murder of Tupelo man

Mississippi man arrested, accused of stealing tractor

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required