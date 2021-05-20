These Mississippi counties have highest earning jobs

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

Highest-earning counties in Mississippi

The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Mississippi.

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Leake County

– Median household income: $37,096



— 17.7% below state median, 41.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 13.0%



— #2,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%



— #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $37,263



— 17.3% below state median, 40.7% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 8.7%



— #3,071 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%



— #318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tishomingo County

– Median household income: $37,681



— 16.4% below state median, 40.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 10.3%



— #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%



— #288 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wayne County

– Median household income: $37,706



— 16.4% below state median, 40.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 17.2%



— #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%



— #270 highest rate among all counties nationwide

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Neshoba County

– Median household income: $37,987



— 15.7% below state median, 39.6% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 12.8%



— #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 20.4%



— #250 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Covington County

– Median household income: $38,178



— 15.3% below state median, 39.2% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 13.2%



— #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%



— #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Panola County

– Median household income: $38,304



— 15.0% below state median, 39.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%



— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%



— #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Tippah County

– Median household income: $39,246



— 12.9% below state median, 37.5% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 11.5%



— #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%



— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Prentiss County

– Median household income: $39,256



— 12.9% below state median, 37.5% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 10.7%



— #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 21.4%



— #194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Tunica County

– Median household income: $39,370



— 12.7% below state median, 37.4% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 9.7%



— #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 24.2%



— #102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#40. Forrest County

– Median household income: $39,840



— 11.6% below state median, 36.6% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 14.9%



— #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%



— #279 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Montgomery County

– Median household income: $39,840



— 11.6% below state median, 36.6% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 10.3%



— #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%



— #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Grenada County

– Median household income: $40,122



— 11.0% below state median, 36.2% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%



— #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%



— #625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Franklin County

– Median household income: $40,219



— 10.8% below state median, 36.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 19.0%



— #1,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%



— #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oktibbeha County

– Median household income: $40,453



— 10.3% below state median, 35.6% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%



— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%



— #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Yalobusha County

– Median household income: $41,464



— 8.0% below state median, 34.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 7.2%



— #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%



— #435 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jones County

– Median household income: $41,775



— 7.3% below state median, 33.5% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 15.5%



— #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%



— #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lawrence County

– Median household income: $41,914



— 7.0% below state median, 33.3% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%



— #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%



— #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Alcorn County

– Median household income: $42,086



— 6.6% below state median, 33.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 13.8%



— #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%



— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Copiah County

– Median household income: $42,151



— 6.5% below state median, 32.9% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 12.2%



— #2,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%



— #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Marshall County

– Median household income: $42,233



— 6.3% below state median, 32.8% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%



— #2,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%



— #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Monroe County

– Median household income: $42,354



— 6.0% below state median, 32.6% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%



— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%



— #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Perry County

– Median household income: $42,469



— 5.8% below state median, 32.4% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%



— #2,450 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%



— #567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lauderdale County

– Median household income: $42,534



— 5.6% below state median, 32.3% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 17.0%



— #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%



— #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $42,606



— 5.5% below state median, 32.2% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%



— #1,701 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%



— #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Smith County

– Median household income: $43,105



— 4.4% below state median, 31.4% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 16.9%



— #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%



— #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clarke County

– Median household income: $43,207



— 4.2% below state median, 31.2% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%



— #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%



— #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Simpson County

– Median household income: $43,850



— 2.7% below state median, 30.2% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%



— #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%



— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Itawamba County

– Median household income: $44,567



— 1.1% below state median, 29.1% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 11.8%



— #2,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%



— #1,556 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#21. Hinds County

– Median household income: $44,625



— 1.0% below state median, 29.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%



— #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%



— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michaelswikiusername // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pontotoc County

– Median household income: $44,759



— 0.7% below state median, 28.8% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 13.8%



— #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%



— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Warren County

– Median household income: $45,113



— 0.1% above state median, 28.2% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 18.1%



— #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%



— #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stone County

– Median household income: $45,483



— 0.9% above state median, 27.6% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 15.9%



— #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%



— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Webster County

– Median household income: $45,730



— 1.4% above state median, 27.2% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 11.3%



— #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%



— #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Union County

– Median household income: $45,754



— 1.5% above state median, 27.2% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 12.9%



— #2,664 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%



— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carroll County

– Median household income: $46,052



— 2.2% above state median, 26.7% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 16.2%



— #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%



— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pearl River County

– Median household income: $46,901



— 4.0% above state median, 25.4% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%



— #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%



— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

dmtilley // Wikimedia Commons

#13. George County

– Median household income: $47,292



— 4.9% above state median, 24.7% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%



— #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%



— #1,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Harrison County

– Median household income: $47,894



— 6.2% above state median, 23.8% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 18.1%



— #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%



— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hancock County

– Median household income: $48,119



— 6.7% above state median, 23.4% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%



— #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%



— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Greene County

– Median household income: $49,677



— 10.2% above state median, 21.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 11.4%



— #2,870 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%



— #685 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lafayette County

– Median household income: $50,272



— 11.5% above state median, 20.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%



— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%



— #674 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lowndes County

– Median household income: $50,441



— 11.9% above state median, 19.7% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%



— #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%



— #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lee County

– Median household income: $50,559



— 12.2% above state median, 19.5% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%



— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%



— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Catherine Harris // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Tate County

– Median household income: $51,030



— 13.2% above state median, 18.8% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%



— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%



— #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jackson County

– Median household income: $51,657



— 14.6% above state median, 17.8% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%



— #1,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%



— #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lamar County

– Median household income: $60,328



— 33.8% above state median, 4.0% below national median



– Households earning over $100k: 27.4%



— #554 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%



— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Rankin County

– Median household income: $65,996



— 46.4% above state median, 5.0% above national median



– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%



— #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%



— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#2. DeSoto County

– Median household income: $67,038



— 48.7% above state median, 6.7% above national median



– Households earning over $100k: 28.3%



— #500 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%



— #2,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Madison County

– Median household income: $71,824



— 59.3% above state median, 14.3% above national median



– Households earning over $100k: 34.5%



— #259 highest rate among all counties nationwide



– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%



— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide