Mississippi reports higher-than-average new coronavirus cases, celebrates 1M vaccinations

Published 3:21 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported a higher-than-average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Thursday as the state also reported vaccinating more than 1 million residents.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 276 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 316,167.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported nine new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,278.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 237 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 232 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2951 82
Alcorn 3149 71
Amite 1241 42
Attala 2146 73
Benton 1014 25
Bolivar 4809 132
Calhoun 1716 32
Carroll 1219 29
Chickasaw 2089 59
Choctaw 772 18
Claiborne 1025 30
Clarke 1786 80
Clay 1859 54
Coahoma 2969 79
Copiah 2983 65
Covington 2615 81
De Soto 21960 260
Forrest 7727 152
Franklin 843 23
George 2497 48
Greene 1307 33
Grenada 2621 87
Hancock 3816 87
Harrison 18030 311
Hinds 20419 416
Holmes 1892 74
Humphreys 970 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3024 77
Jackson 13490 248
Jasper 2212 48
Jefferson 657 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8396 163
Kemper 959 28
Lafayette 6228 119
Lamar 6264 86
Lauderdale 7213 240
Lawrence 1304 24
Leake 2696 74
Lee 9994 175
Leflore 3501 125
Lincoln 3984 111
Lowndes 6422 148
Madison 10148 218
Marion 2701 80
Marshall 4540 104
Monroe 4127 134
Montgomery 1275 42
Neshoba 4047 178
Newton 2472 62
Noxubee 1269 34
Oktibbeha 4638 98
Panola 4616 108
Pearl River 4538 146
Perry 1263 38
Pike 3337 106
Pontotoc 4221 73
Prentiss 2807 60
Quitman 814 16
Rankin 13694 278
Scott 3172 74
Sharkey 503 17
Simpson 2958 89
Smith 1631 34
Stone 1834 33
Sunflower 3373 91
Tallahatchie 1791 41
Tate 3385 84
Tippah 2896 68
Tishomingo 2282 67
Tunica 1064 26
Union 4120 76
Walthall 1344 45
Warren 4408 121
Washington 5368 134
Wayne 2635 42
Webster 1146 32
Wilkinson 680 31
Winston 2282 81
Yalobusha 1658 38
Yazoo 3119 70
Total 316,167 7,278

* Note: One death previously reported in Jones County has been corrected to Wayne County; one death previously reported in Newton County has been corrected to Scott County; one death previously reported in Lee County has been corrected to Chickasaw County.

 

More News

Mississippi police seek help in finding two ‘armed and dangerous’ men responsible for multi-county crime spree

Report: 1 in 10 bridges in Mississippi are structurally deficient

Mississippi man charged with murder of Tupelo man

Mississippi man arrested, accused of stealing tractor

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required