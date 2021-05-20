Mississippi inmate escapes from Greenville work center

Authorities are searching for a Mississippi inmate who has escaped custody from a work center in Greenville.

Thomas Wilkerson, a white male, left his job site without approval Wednesday morning and has not returned, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Wilkerson last made headlines in 2017, when he led police on a chase and Body-slammed a Warren County Sheriff’s Department K9 officer.

Wikerson, who is from Vicksburg, was arrested after eluding Warren County sheriff’s deputies for more than five hours.

A K-9 officer injured when Wilkerson picked the dog up, slammed it to the ground the tossed it down a ravine. Pace said the dog was treated for an injury to its leg and a paw.

The events leading to the chase began when a deputy attempted to stop Wilkerson for reckless driving in the 4800 block of Nailor Road and he fled, later driving into the yard of a home, left the car and ran into a nearby wooded area.

About 20 minutes later, another deputy saw a man meeting Wilkerson’s description walking on Nailor Road and attempted to stop him. The two got into a tussle with Wilkerson pushing the deputy down and running off. After the K-9 officer was released, the dog caught up to Wilkerson and bit him before it was picked up, body slammed and tossed down the ravine.

Authorities then called one of the Vicksburg Police Department’s K-9s and for more deputies.

Wilkerson’s last known address was 2986 Old Highway 27, Vicksburg MS.

Since escaping, Wilkerson has been entered into the NCIC system.