Working from home? 1 in 5 Mississippians admit to working from their cars. 1 in 10 in their bathrooms.

Where have you been getting your best work done during the pandemic?

If you are like many Mississippians, it may be from the behind-the-wheel of your car or in the privacy of your own bathroom.

Driving through your neighborhood these days, you may wonder why a neighbor or two spend so much time in their cars without actually going anywhere… But we live in strange times and the phrase ‘the new normal’ is now more apt than ever, especially when applied to working from home (WFH).

A national survey by of 3,000 WFH employees by Florida-based Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach has revealed that over 1 in 5 (22%) Mississippi employees say they have worked from their cars (WFC) during the pandemic. If you’ve been working remotely since the pandemic, the home office thing may have appealed at first, but let’s face it: there’s the constant concern about background noise during Zoom meetings; the endless back-and-forth of “can you hear me?” due to poor connection, and let’s not forget the lack of desk space and privacy, especially if you’re sharing a home office space with your partner, kids, family or roommates. Instead, there’s a perfectly usable, self-contained and warm space, with comfortable seats parked up there on the driveway.

For those who prefer a more complete change when WFC and want to venture further afield than the driveway, 45% of respondents said the main advantage of working from the car is the option of being able to drive out to a nature spot – why work with the sound of a forest with your white noise app when you can have the real thing! Twenty-six percent surveyed said the main advantage of WFC is the peace and quiet that it brings, while 17% enjoy having access to the sound system in their car. A further 7% like being able to control the temperature of their workspace in the car, and another 4% say being able to adjust the seat is the biggest advantage – no need to pay for an expensive ergonomic chair! Finally, just 1% prefer working behind the wheel as it’s a less cluttered environment than home.

Employees who don’t have the luxury of a home study or their own car to work from were polled on which other parts of the home they choose to work from when they need a break from distractions. 38% say they often retreat to work in their bedroom, followed by 30% who work from the yard. A significant 22% (though presumably when the weather is bad) opt for working in the basement, and a surprising 10% work in the bathroom when they want to get stuff done.

Interactive map showing working behind the wheel results across America

“Cars have so much technology within them these days, and are so well designed, that it’s perhaps no wonder employees have been using theirs as an alternative office space,’ says Joseph Gunther IV from Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach. ‘You’re soundproofed, warm, and have a comfortable place to sit – what’s not to love?’