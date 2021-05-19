New law outlaws revenge porn in Mississippi, sets penalties

A new Mississippi law signed Wednesday aims to curb so-called “revenge porn.”

Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2121 into law Wednesday. The law makes it a crime for showing someone’s “intimate parts” without their approval or in an effort to harm them.

First-time violators could receive up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch applauded the new law.

“Mississippi joined 47 other states in protecting innocent people from revenge porn – another step we are taking to empower victims to take back control of their lives, their dignity, and their futures,” she wrote on social media.