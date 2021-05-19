Mississippi coronavirus cases on rise again, state reports

Published 4:51 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus case rose again Wednesday with the latest data released by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 257 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 315,891.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,269.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 938,000 people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 249 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 227 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2950 82
Alcorn 3147 71
Amite 1237 42
Attala 2146 73
Benton 1012 25
Bolivar 4808 132
Calhoun 1715 32
Carroll 1219 29
Chickasaw 2087 57
Choctaw 769 18
Claiborne 1025 30
Clarke 1781 80
Clay 1856 54
Coahoma 2966 79
Copiah 2980 65
Covington 2611 81
De Soto 21941 260
Forrest 7721 152
Franklin 843 23
George 2496 48
Greene 1307 33
Grenada 2621 87
Hancock 3812 87
Harrison 18017 310
Hinds 20403 416
Holmes 1891 74
Humphreys 970 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3017 77
Jackson 13476 246
Jasper 2211 48
Jefferson 657 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8394 164
Kemper 958 28
Lafayette 6213 119
Lamar 6259 86
Lauderdale 7205 240
Lawrence 1304 24
Leake 2691 73
Lee 9992 175
Leflore 3500 125
Lincoln 3983 111
Lowndes 6416 148
Madison 10141 218
Marion 2698 80
Marshall 4538 103
Monroe 4124 133
Montgomery 1273 42
Neshoba 4039 178
Newton 2471 63
Noxubee 1268 34
Oktibbeha 4636 98
Panola 4610 108
Pearl River 4536 146
Perry 1263 38
Pike 3334 105
Pontotoc 4216 73
Prentiss 2804 60
Quitman 813 16
Rankin 13680 278
Scott 3168 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2956 89
Smith 1631 34
Stone 1831 33
Sunflower 3370 91
Tallahatchie 1789 41
Tate 3380 84
Tippah 2892 68
Tishomingo 2281 67
Tunica 1062 26
Union 4116 76
Walthall 1343 45
Warren 4403 121
Washington 5363 134
Wayne 2631 41
Webster 1146 32
Wilkinson 679 31
Winston 2279 81
Yalobusha 1657 38
Yazoo 3119 70
Total 315,891 7,269

 

 

