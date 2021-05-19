$65,000 in prescription medicine coughed up during traffic stop on Mississippi interstate. Two men arrested.

Approximately $65,000 in cough medicine was discovered by a Mississippi K9 officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday.

Officials from the Union County Sheriff’s Office said that a K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle during a traffic stop at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 22 near Myrtle. During the stop, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana was found. Cough syrup containing codeine was also found in the truck of the vehicle.

According to local news reports, 10 cases — or about 128 pints — of prescription medicine were found in the trunk of a vehicle.

William Douglas, 28, and Scotty George, 35, both of Memphis, face charges of trafficking a Schedule 5 narcotic after being arrested.

Their bonds were set at $25,000 each.