Mississippi man arrested, charged in Mother’s Day murder

Published 11:47 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with the murder of another man on Mother’s Day after recovering from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wounds from the incident.

Regenald Davis, 37, was charged with the murder of Cory Taylor. His bond was set at $500,000 in Laurel Municipal Court.

According to local news reports, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. on May 9 to a shooting in the 800 block of North 13th Avenue.

Taylor, 44, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died after being transported to a local hospital.

During the incident Davis was injured with accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials said. Davis was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

After being treated for his wounds, Davis was transported to the Jones County Jail.

 

More News

Mississippi reports 608 new coronavirus cases (but 406 aren’t really new, just recently discovered)

Mississippi women prove you are never too old to open a lemonade stand.

Can new funds transform Mississippi’s digital desert into a broadband mecca?

Highest-paying jobs in Mississippi’s Capitol City that don’t require a college degree

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required