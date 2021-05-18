Deputies: Missing woman found wrapped in sheet under ex-boyfriend’s bed

Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities are searching for a man after the dead body of a missing Arkansas woman was reportedly discovered wrapped in a sheet under his bed mattress.

WREG in Memphis reports that officials from the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office have identified Maurice Winda as a suspect of interest after deputies discovered the body of Robin Elizabeth Allmon, 42, who had been missing for several days. Deputies found the body under a mattress in Winda’s Hughes, Arkansas, home.

Officials identified the body as that of Allmon through tattoos and from the help of a family member. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Authorities are now searching for Winda, Allmon’s ex-boyfriend, as a person of interest in the case. They said the man had worked for the city of Hughes in the Sanitation Department.

 

