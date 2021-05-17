Mississippi woman dies, passenger hospitalized after wreck Sunday evening

A Mississippi woman is dead and another person is in the hospital after a car wreck Sunday night.

The single-car wreck reported by the Mississippi Highway Patrol occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 43 in ner Shiloh Road in Rankin County.

MHP reports that a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling southbound when it left the road and hit a concrete culvert.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Sarah Lewis of Pelahatchie, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The passenger in the car was airlifted to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

MHP reports that both Lewis and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.