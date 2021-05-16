Mississippi man wrecked his car in median, walked onto roadway and was struck and killed

A Mississippi man was killed early Sunday after he walked into the roadway after he crashed his own vehicle into the median of an interstate.

The man, identified as Kenneth Dupre, 64, of Magnolia, was killed just after midnight Sunday, WLBT-TV reported.

The accident occurred on Interstate 55 in Lincoln County and occurred after Dupre exited his vehicle after crashing it in the median and walking into the roadway.

He was struck by another driver. Dupre was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.