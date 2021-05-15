Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the 60s in Mississippi

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.

phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#50. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning “pearl”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,067

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#145 most common name, -82.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 81,869

Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#49. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,068

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#145 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707

Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#48. Debbie

Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,082

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#145 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,193

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#47. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,100

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#145 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650

FreelySky // Shutterstock

#46. Connie

Connie is a name of Norman origin meaning “constant”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,122

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#145 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,215

Canva

#45. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,125

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#145 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#44. Annie

Annie is a name of English origin meaning “grace”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,140

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#263 (tie) most common name, -90.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #263

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,194

Canva

#43. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,146

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#263 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307

phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#42. Martha

Martha is a name of Aramaic origin meaning “lady of the house”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,157

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#773 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #94

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 40,952

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#41. Beverly

Beverly is a name of English origin meaning “beaver stream or meadow”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,204

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#773 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #85

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,165

Durganand // Shutterstock

#40. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,205

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#281 (tie) most common name, -91.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468

Canva

#39. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,209

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, -88.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#38. Shelia

Shelia is a name of Latin origin meaning “heavenly”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,249

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #184

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,161

Canva

#37. Joyce

Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning “lord”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,273

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,064

Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#36. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,313

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,825

Canva

#35. Sheila

Sheila is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “heavenly”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,350

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,071

George Rudy // Shutterstock

#34. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,356

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119

Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#33. Rhonda

Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,447

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607

Canva

#32. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,455

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385

DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#31. Wanda

Wanda is a name of Polish origin meaning “wanderer”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,471

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #81

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,684

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#30. Janice

Janice is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,501

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 57,923

Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#29. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,517

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#359 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429

Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#28. Sherry

Sherry is a name of French origin meaning “dear”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,550

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#359 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 77,521

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#27. Gloria

Gloria is a name of Latin origin meaning “glory”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,608

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#875 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #101

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 38,445

Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#26. Dorothy

Dorothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “God’s Gift”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,636

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#794 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #122

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 32,928

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#25. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,707

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, -48.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897

New Africa // Shutterstock

#24. Betty

Betty is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “oath of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,714

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #102

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 38,291

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#23. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,856

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661

Canva

#22. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,887

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#21. Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,920

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#720 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,366

Oleggg // Shutterstock

#20. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,087

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#268 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#19. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,090

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#773 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#18. Shirley

Shirley is a name of English origin meaning “bright”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,154

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#773 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #104

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 37,992

Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#17. Carolyn

Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,179

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 75,255

Canva

#16. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,202

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#15. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,258

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,401

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770

Blend Images // Shutterstock

#13. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,636

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883

Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#12. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,649

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218

Canva

#11. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,718

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457

photoDiod // Shutterstock

#10. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,740

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#9. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,769

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,279

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606

Canva

#7. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,450

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812

Canva

#6. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,467

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#5. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,946

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#853 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137

Canva

#4. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,970

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1002 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483

Canva

#3. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,649

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412

Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock

#2. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,862

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980

ucchie79 // Shutterstock

#1. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,568

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 849 (#11 most common name, -87.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223