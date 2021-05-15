Mississippi visitor has truck stolen with beloved dog inside; owner searching for rescued pup

A Colorado man visiting Mississippi had his truck, motorcycle, dog and $20,000 worth of cannabis products stolen from outside a bar and he’s taken to social media in hopes of getting the most important possession back, his dog.

Hunter Crisler, whose Facebook profile shows he’s from Clinton, Mississippi, but currently living in Breckenridge, Colorado, had his Cadillac Escalade truck containing the motorcycle, cannabis products and his dog Smoke inside stolen from outside The Bulldog bar on Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

Crisler’s social media profile indicates he runs a business call Crisler Cannabis Company and in a social media comment he said the truck contained $20,000 of his product.

He’s offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to getting Smoke returned. Crisler told a Jackson TV station that Smoke was a rescue dog and was approximately 5 years-old.

“Please please help,” he wrote on social media. “He’s the love of my life and I don’t know what I’ll do if I can’t find him. Please. Please help.”