Mississippi man arrested after video surfaces of horses being dragged, kicked
Published 6:03 am Friday, May 14, 2021
A Mississippi man accused of abusing horses has been arrested.
Officials from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office report that Johnny Ray Goolsey has been charged with one count of felony animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty after video of horses being dragged and kicked were shared on social media
Sheriff Atkinson told WLBT News that one of the horses was taken to the vet for treatment, and both of them were seized from Goolsey’s property in the Madden area.