Magnolia State movers: Where Mississippians are moving to most
Published 4:03 pm Friday, May 14, 2021
Canva
Where people in Mississippi are moving to most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Mississippi are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Mississippi in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#30. Kentucky
– Moved from Mississippi to Kentucky in 2019: 246
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Mississippi in 2019: 463
— #27 most common destination from Kentucky
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#29. Washington, D.C.
– Moved from Mississippi to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 265
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Mississippi in 2019: 28
— #41 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Oklahoma
– Moved from Mississippi to Oklahoma in 2019: 271
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Mississippi in 2019: 292
— #37 most common destination from Oklahoma
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#27. Massachusetts
– Moved from Mississippi to Massachusetts in 2019: 297
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Mississippi in 2019: 252
— #43 most common destination from Massachusetts
DPPed// Wikimedia
#26. Arizona
– Moved from Mississippi to Arizona in 2019: 393
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Mississippi in 2019: 495
— #43 most common destination from Arizona
Famartin // Wikicommons
#25. Maryland
– Moved from Mississippi to Maryland in 2019: 396
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to Mississippi in 2019: 975
— #29 most common destination from Maryland
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Iowa
– Moved from Mississippi to Iowa in 2019: 424
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Mississippi in 2019: 246
— #36 most common destination from Iowa
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#23. New York
– Moved from Mississippi to New York in 2019: 444
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Mississippi in 2019: 2,124
— #32 most common destination from New York
Canva
#22. Minnesota
– Moved from Mississippi to Minnesota in 2019: 495
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Mississippi in 2019: 0
— #48 (tie) most common destination from Minnesota
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#21. New Jersey
– Moved from Mississippi to New Jersey in 2019: 499
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to Mississippi in 2019: 183
— #45 most common destination from New Jersey
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Kansas
– Moved from Mississippi to Kansas in 2019: 521
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Mississippi in 2019: 220
— #38 most common destination from Kansas
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#19. South Carolina
– Moved from Mississippi to South Carolina in 2019: 546
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,016
— #23 most common destination from South Carolina
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#18. Colorado
– Moved from Mississippi to Colorado in 2019: 554
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Mississippi in 2019: 421
— #47 most common destination from Colorado
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Wisconsin
– Moved from Mississippi to Wisconsin in 2019: 581
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Mississippi in 2019: 1,146
— #24 most common destination from Wisconsin
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Indiana
– Moved from Mississippi to Indiana in 2019: 699
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Mississippi in 2019: 234
— #42 most common destination from Indiana
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#15. Illinois
– Moved from Mississippi to Illinois in 2019: 765
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Mississippi in 2019: 3,133
— #25 most common destination from Illinois
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#14. North Carolina
– Moved from Mississippi to North Carolina in 2019: 818
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,383
— #35 most common destination from North Carolina
Canva
#13. Ohio
– Moved from Mississippi to Ohio in 2019: 1,413
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153
— #23 most common destination from Ohio
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#12. Michigan
– Moved from Mississippi to Michigan in 2019: 1,502
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Mississippi in 2019: 309
— #43 most common destination from Michigan
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#11. Virginia
– Moved from Mississippi to Virginia in 2019: 1,512
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,244
— #25 most common destination from Virginia
randy andy // Shutterstock
#10. Nevada
– Moved from Mississippi to Nevada in 2019: 1,861
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Mississippi in 2019: 298
— #38 most common destination from Nevada
Canva
#9. Arkansas
– Moved from Mississippi to Arkansas in 2019: 1,867
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Mississippi in 2019: 2,625
— #8 most common destination from Arkansas
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#8. Missouri
– Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528
— #37 most common destination from Missouri
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#7. California
– Moved from Mississippi to California in 2019: 2,354
— 3.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Mississippi in 2019: 3,024
— #40 most common destination from California
M Floyd // Flickr
#6. Alabama
– Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377
— 7.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512
— #8 most common destination from Alabama
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Florida
– Moved from Mississippi to Florida in 2019: 4,572
— 7.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Mississippi in 2019: 4,712
— #27 most common destination from Florida
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#4. Louisiana
– Moved from Mississippi to Louisiana in 2019: 5,395
— 9.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Mississippi in 2019: 9,257
— #2 most common destination from Louisiana
Canva
#3. Georgia
– Moved from Mississippi to Georgia in 2019: 5,502
— 9.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,271
— #23 most common destination from Georgia
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Texas
– Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316
— 10.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689
— #30 most common destination from Texas
Imilious // Wikicommons
#1. Tennessee
– Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011
— 20.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192
— #6 most common destination from Tennessee