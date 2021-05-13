New coronavirus cases back up to two-week high in Mississippi

Published 10:30 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus case averages in Mississippi rose Thursday to a more than two-week high after the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Thursday that 362 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 314,509.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,247.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 920,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 226 on Thursday. It was the highest level since April 28.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 212 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2868 82
Alcorn 3133 68
Amite 1231 42
Attala 2144 73
Benton 995 25
Bolivar 4802 132
Calhoun 1708 32
Carroll 1218 29
Chickasaw 2078 57
Choctaw 764 18
Claiborne 1024 30
Clarke 1780 80
Clay 1854 54
Coahoma 2954 79
Copiah 2970 65
Covington 2596 81
De Soto 21626 259
Forrest 7683 152
Franklin 838 23
George 2480 48
Greene 1306 33
Grenada 2614 87
Hancock 3793 86
Harrison 17934 309
Hinds 20359 415
Holmes 1891 73
Humphreys 967 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 3004 77
Jackson 13447 246
Jasper 2211 48
Jefferson 657 28
Jefferson Davis 1071 33
Jones 8381 163
Kemper 958 28
Lafayette 6200 118
Lamar 6230 86
Lauderdale 7191 241
Lawrence 1286 24
Leake 2683 73
Lee 9980 174
Leflore 3497 125
Lincoln 3968 110
Lowndes 6401 147
Madison 10099 217
Marion 2692 80
Marshall 4443 103
Monroe 4113 133
Montgomery 1269 42
Neshoba 4031 176
Newton 2468 61
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4627 98
Panola 4588 107
Pearl River 4512 146
Perry 1263 38
Pike 3325 105
Pontotoc 4207 72
Prentiss 2797 60
Quitman 809 16
Rankin 13634 278
Scott 3159 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2952 88
Smith 1624 34
Stone 1828 33
Sunflower 3360 90
Tallahatchie 1788 41
Tate 3340 84
Tippah 2887 68
Tishomingo 2269 67
Tunica 1057 26
Union 4110 76
Walthall 1339 45
Warren 4393 121
Washington 5339 134
Wayne 2626 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 673 31
Winston 2272 81
Yalobusha 1643 38
Yazoo 3116 69
Total 314,509 7,247

 

