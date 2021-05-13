First gas. Now Chick-fil-A sauce. Customers of popular chicken chain face sauce shortage.

If dealing with fuel shortages wasn’t enough, now Chick-fil-A customers are now facing a sauce shortage.

The chicken chain posted on its website that “due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable.”

Customers in many Chick-fil-A restaurants are being limited to one dipping sauce cup per order as long as supplies remain restricted.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based chain confirmed to the Atlanta Journal Consitution that “some” restaurants are experiencing “a shortage of select items” and that it is working to solve the issue “quickly.”

The company blamed “industry-wide supply chain disruptions.”