Two 18-wheelers collide early Tuesday morning, southbound lanes of Mississippi interstate closed
Published 7:07 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A portion of a Mississippi interstate has been closed after two 18-wheelers collided early Tuesday morning near Crystal Springs.
Officers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Copiah County.
According to local news sources, the accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
As a result of the accident, an 18-wheeler overturned and blocked the southbound lanes of I-55 near the Crystal Springs exit. Images of the 18-wheeler that was overturned show the truck laying on its side crossing both lanes of traffic.
First responders reportedly transported one person with injuries to a local hospital.
Highway patrol officials told local news sources they expect the lanes to be closed for several hours as crews move the overturned truck and its content from the road.