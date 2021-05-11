Alabama transgender woman pleads guilty to robbing Mississippi bank

An Alabama transgender woman who reportedly used money she had stolen from bank robberies to pay for plastic surgery pleaded guilty to robbing a Gulfport bank in 2019.

Iconic Facce, a transgender woman from Ashford, Alabama, pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan Road on March 22, 2019, Mississippi GUlf Coast news sources report.

Judge Randi Peresich Mueller sentenced Facce to a total of 30 years in prison, with 15 years to serve.

Facce was later arrested at George Bush International Airport in Houston following a trip to Mexico for what authorities believed was for plastic surgery.

Facce, who was previously known as Jimmy Maurice Lewis, II, was found guilty of another robbery on January 20, 2009, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Facce was sentenced to 51 months to serve in that case. Following the release from federal prison, Lewis had a name change to Iconic Facce.

“We commend the Gulfport Police Department and their steadfast work in identifying , locating, and apprehending this defendant,” Parker said. “ Their work is evidenced by this defendant requesting to plead guilty prior to the trial date. The sentence handed down by the the Court holds the defendant accountable for her actions and assists in providing closure to the victims of this crime.”