One Mississippi company using dancers, live entertainment to attract job seekers

One Mississippi company is putting on a show — complete with live dancers and entertainment — in hopes of attracting job applicants in what has become a very tight job market. The

MGM Resorts International and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino are welcoming guest-oriented and energetic individuals to join “The SHOW” and become part of their entertainment brand.

The event will not be a come-ad-go affair. Interested candidates must pre-register to attend the thrilling career SHOWcase at Beau Rivage on Thursday, May 13, by emailing talentacquisition@beaurivage.com.

“At Beau Rivage and MGM Resorts we understand that entertainment is a fundamental human need that changes the way people feel in a very positive way,” said Allison Smith Mitchell, Beau Rivage Vice President of Human Resources. “Now, more than ever, our guests are returning to be entertained, pampered and ‘WOW’d!’ We are looking for additional team members for positions in both front-of-house and back-of-house to deliver our world-class service that creates those show-stopping experiences our guests look forward to during their visit.”

A job fair like no other, the expo features live dancers and entertainment, a job showcase, breakout sessions, interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Two SHOWtimes are available, 11 a.m. – 1p.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the start of each session. Attendees are encouraged dress for an interview and be prepared to be WOW’d.

Beau Rivage is looking to fill entry-level and supervisory positions in the following departments and SHOWcase property career opportunities:

Food & Beverage

Security

Pool/Recreation Services

Culinary/Sous Chef

Housekeeping

Hotel Operations

Guest Services

Casino Operations

A complete listing of open positions may be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.

Beau Rivage offers competitive pay and benefits and the opportunity for advancement. The resort’s health plan coverage includes medical, prescriptions, dental, vision and behavioral/mental health coverage. MGM Resorts provides company-paid life insurance and wellness programs that help team members improve and maintain good health, everything from medical weight loss and onsite health coaching to tobacco cessation.

Team members receive free paid lunch, free uniforms, training and development programs, and hundreds of discounts on property, at sister MGM resorts and through strategic partnerships. MGM Resorts offers 401 (K) savings plans with a company match, and a variety of educational opportunities, among other benefits.

For more information or to apply online visit careers.mgmresorts.com. MGM is an Equal Opportunity Employer.