Mississippi coronavirus daily new cases rise, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus rose slightly Tuesday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Tuesday that 267 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 313,942.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,240.

Through Thursday morning, more than 918,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 207 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 207 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.