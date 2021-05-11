Mississippi authorities detain 3 people after finding missing teen

Mississippi authorities say three people have been detained after a missing 15-year-old was found safe in a hotel Monday night.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Child Alert Monday evening after the teen went missing since midnight Sunday.

The 15-year-old, who was identified as Kevonte Nelson, was from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but was visiting relatives in Natchez.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the teen was located at the Red Carpet Inn on Devereux Drive late Monday night.

“This was a great team effort from the family to the Natchez Police Department to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the media for getting the word out,” Patten said.