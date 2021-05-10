One of Mississippi’s Most Wanted captured in connection with New Year’s Eve murder

Published 5:40 am Monday, May 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One of Mississippi’s Most Wanted is in custody after being on the run for four months after a fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Nathan Dubose was taken into custody Saturday in Panama City, Florida, and awaits extradition back to Mississippi.

Dubose is wanted in connection to a New Year’s Eve 2020 shooting that killed Javantavous Davison, 22.

Dubose reportedly shot into a vehicle killing Davison and injuring another passenger in the vehicle. Dubose was wanted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault,

In April, Dubose was added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list.

