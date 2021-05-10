Mississippi man dies after crashing into John Deere tractor

A 65-year-old Mississippi man died after crashing into a John Deer tractor Friday afternoon,

WLBT reports that Robert Brown, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on Highway 63 In George County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded around 2 p.m. to the crash between a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Brown and a John Deere tractor driven by Arteza Ferrill, 53, of Lucedale.

Both vehicles were traveling south when the accident happened in the right lane.